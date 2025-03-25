St. Louis Takes Battle of the Birds to Open Season at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds hosted an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at AutoZone Park. The game marked the first meeting between the two clubs in Memphis since 2019.

St. Louis took control early in its 3-2 victory with a third baseman Nolan Arenado three-run homer to left field in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Victor Scott II, left fielder Lars Nootbaar and outfielder Nathan Church led the Cardinal way with two hits each.

Memphis answered with a pair in the bottom half of the first. Catcher Jimmy Crooks roped a single to put the Redbirds on the board. Designated hitter Matt Koperniak led all batters with a 4-for-4 night. Left fielder Jose Fermin provided the defensive highlight of the night with an outfield assist to end the top of the first.

Memphis begins the 2025 season on Friday, March 28 at the Louisville Bats in Louisville, Kentucky. The Redbirds return home for Opening Day on Tuesday, April 1 against the Buffalo Bisons with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

