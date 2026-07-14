Olivia Miles Achieves a Career-High 33 PTS
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Olivia Miles' game was on full display as she put up big numbers in the Minnesota Lynx's dub
She set a new career-high with 33 PTS scoring 16 in the 4Q. Miles also had 8 AST, 5 3PM & 3 REB while going 10/16 from the field!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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