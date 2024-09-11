Oklahoma City Wins with Second Straight Walk Off

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (76-64) fought back but lost in extras for the second straight game, as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (73-67) won by a score of 7-6, Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City didn't waste any time getting on the board, as they put up four runs in the first inning. They scored on a ground out, a two-run single from James Outman and a solo home run from Alan Trejo.

Starter Rob Kaminsky settled in after his rocky first inning, throwing three straight scoreless frames. Tacoma put up a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Dominic Canzone to make it 4-1, but the Baseball Club wasn't done.

A two-run single from Kody Hoese in the bottom of the fifth inning extended Oklahoma City's lead to five, at 6-1. Tacoma's comeback started in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Kobe Kato.

Logan Warmoth brought in another in the eighth with a single, but the Rainiers still trailed by two heading into the ninth inning. As he did last night, Canzone came through in a big way, delivering a two-run home run to tie the game at 6-6.

Tacoma was held off the board in the top of the 10th and for the second consecutive game, Oklahoma City scored in the bottom of the inning to walk off the Rainiers.

POSTGAME NOTES: Dominic Canzone extended his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Tacoma went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 men on-base in today's loss. They also committed three errors for just the sixth time this year. Tacoma is now 3-5 in extra-innings this year after losing each of the first two games of this series in extras. They have been walked off 12 times compared to winning just four games via a walk off.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark scheduled for 5:05 PM PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

