LoneStar Electric Vibes Reveals Full Lineup of Talent
September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - Hispanika Entertainment has announced the full lineup for LoneStar Electric Vibes, an electronic dance music (EDM) festival which is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at Constellation field.
The full unveiled lineup includes:
Ummet Ozcan Paul Oakenfold
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Sak Noel
Mr. Pig Le Twins
Miss Nine Bradeazy
Neon Deluz Vesca
"We are excited to produce this big scale event that brings together a set of international, globally renowned performing talents who will create a universal connection, transforming the Houston area into a must of the EDM scene in America," said Rafa Gárate, General Manager of the LoneStar Electric Vibes festival. "Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this party in Sugar Land,"
LoneStar Electric Vibes is the first EDM Festival to be hosted at Constellation Field that is set to last from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. Tickets are available in different tiers at tickets.com.
Section Seating: $49
General Admission - Dance Floor: $94
VIP Passes: $300
VIP Passes include access to the festival in two different areas, the dance floor area and exclusive bars. Private suites are also available with unique views, private restrooms and access to bars, food areas, VIP sections and the dance floor. Requests for suites can be submitted to connection@hispanikagroup.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
