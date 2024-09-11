Aviators Beat Isotopes, 10-2
September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Aviators catcher Yohel Pozo was 4-for-6, including a three-run double to break the contest open in the sixth inning, as Las Vegas routed Albuquerque 10-2 on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.
Topes Scope: - Zac Veen swiped second base in the third inning for Albuquerque's 179th steal of the campaign, setting the club's new single-season record. The Isotopes stole 178 bases in the inaugural season of 2003.
- The Isotopes are five defeats away from tying for the most losses in a season in Albuquerque's professional baseball history. The 1957 Dukes (Single-A Western League) and 1988 Dukes (Triple-A Pacific Coast League) each lost 88 games. Albuquerque must finish 7-4 down the stretch to avoid tying the record.
- Tonight was the third time this season Albuquerque allowed double-digits in the run column without any home runs (also: April 9 vs. SUG - 12 runs, Aug. 9 vs. SAC - 11 runs).
- For the fourth time in 2024, a game finished at Isotopes Park without either team hitting a home run (also: April 9 vs. SUG, May 4 vs. RR, Aug. 29 vs. RNO).
- Albuquerque did not record an extra-base hit for the sixth time in 2024 (last: Aug. 28 vs. RNO). It was the second occurrence against the Aviators, taking place at Las Vegas Ballpark on Aug. 2.
- Las Vegas compiled eight extra-base hits, the 16th time Albuquerque's pitching staff has allowed at least that many (last: Aug. 17 at Round Rock, 10).
- The Isotopes struck out 14 times at the plate, the 15th instance they have fanned at least that many times this season. Additionally, they have recorded a double-digit amount of punchouts in 29 of 46 games since the all-star break.
- After recording a 2.97 team ERA during an 11-game stretch from Aug. 27-Sept. 7, the Isotopes have allowed 23 runs in their last two contests. It marks the 10th time in 2024 they have relented double-digit runs in back-to-back games (last: Aug. 17-18 at Round Rock).
- Greg Jones was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Jones is 19-for-57 with a home run, five RBI and six multi-hit contests during the stretch. He also stole his 45th base of the year, four away from tying Dee Gordon (2013) for most swipes in a single season in team history.
- Veen stole two bases and has recorded five swipes in his last five contests. Tonight marked his third game of 2024 with multiple steals (also: April 16 at Somerset, Sept. 7 at Tacoma).
- Grant Lavigne currently ranks sixth on the Isotopes all-time single-season strikeout list with 136. He is five punchouts away from tying Roberto Ramos (2019) for fifth.
- John Curtiss has not allowed a run in 22 of his last 25 appearances in Triple-A, dating back to May 15 vs. Sugar Land.
- Las Vegas starter Robert Dugger issued five walks in 4.1 innings, tied for the most walks relented by an opposing hurler in 2024 (also: Hyun-il Choi - April 28 vs. OKC; Carson Seymour - June 6 at SAC; Chris Vallimont - June 20 at OKC; Hogan Harris - Aug. 2 at LV).
- Pozo's performance marked the 26th time an opposing player recorded at least four hits in a contest this season (last: Justin Foscue, Aug. 17 at Round Rock).
On Deck: Albuquerque continues their final homestand of the season Wednesday, with a 6:05 pm start against Las Vegas. Southpaws Josh Rogers and Kyle Muller are slated to start for the Isotopes and Aviators, respectively.
