OKC Walks off Tacoma in Extras

September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Kody Hoese lined a RBI single into left field in the 10th inning to secure a 7-6 walk-off win for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club against the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (33-32/76-64) battled back from a five-run deficit, tying the game, 6-6, on a two-run home run by Dominic Canzone in the ninth inning. OKC reliever John Rooney pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning. Then in the bottom of the 10th with two runners on base and one out, Hoese's RBI single allowed Drew Avans to score the game-winning run from third base as Hoese secured his fourth RBI of the game. Oklahoma City (33-32/73-67) led the game from the first through eighth innings after taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Hoese hit into a RBI groundout for OKC's first run of the day. James Outman followed and lined a RBI single into right field that was coupled with a Tacoma fielding error that allowed Outman to round the bases and score for a 3-0 OKC lead. Alan Trejo then connected on a solo home run for a 4-0 advantage. After Tacoma cut the lead to three runs in the third inning, Hoese knocked a two-run single into center field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to give OKC a 6-1 lead. Tacoma chipped away at the OKC lead by scoring two runs in the sixth inning and another in the eighth inning before tying the score in the ninth inning.

-With the win, Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead in the six-game series against Tacoma and OKC has now won three of the last five games.

-The win marked OKC's ninth walk-off win of the season and second in as many games as OKC also defeated Tacoma, 7-6, in 10 innings Tuesday nightSeven of OKC's last 10 home wins against the Rainiers have been walk-off victories, including each of the last four. OKC also secured back-to-back walk-off wins against Tacoma July 27 and July 28 to close their previous seriesEach of the last four games between OKC and Tacoma have now been decided by one run and eight of the 11 games played between the teams so far in 2024 have been decided by two runs or less.

-Oklahoma City extended into extra innings for the 11th time this season and improved to 7-4 in those extra-inning games, including 5-0 at homeOKC played an extra-inning game on back-to-back days for the first time since June 7-8, 2023 in El Paso (1-1).

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with four RBI - matching his season-high RBI mark from Aug. 14 in Las Vegas...Andre Lipcius and Drew Avans also finished with multi-hit games and Avans is now four hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 10 games remaining in the season.

-Alan Trejo hit his fifth home run of the season with OKC in the first inning. He snapped OKC's season-high stretch of four straight games without a home run, which was the team's longest homerless stretch since Sept. 13-16, 2023 (4 G).

-Oklahoma City has scored 14 runs through the first two games of the series after scoring a total of 10 runs over its previous six-game series against Sugar LandOKC has scored at least seven runs in consecutive games for the first time since a 10-4 win Aug. 16 in Las Vegas and an 8-5 win Aug. 17 in Las VegasThis is the first time OKC has scored at least seven runs in back-to-back games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 7-2 win July 4 against Las Vegas and an 11-7 loss against Las Vegas July 5.

-OKC has now allowed six or more runs in three straight games (19 R) for the first time since Aug. 13-15 in Las Vegas (24 R) and for the first time this season in three straight home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On In My OKC Era Night, enjoy friendship bracelet making, a costume contest, music-themed entertainment and contests through the night. Thursday is also the final OKC 89ers Night of the season and players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be in attendance.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

