Garlick Mashes Two Homers, Reno Falls Short in 6-5 Defeat to Sugar Land
September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Sugar Land, Texas - Despite a big day with the bat from Kyle Garlick, the Reno Aces (36-28, 71-68) dropped their second straight matchup to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-24, 89-50) in a close 6-5 loss on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.
Garlick smashed his team-leading 27th and 28th-round trippers in the loss. The first coming in the first frame, a two-run, 393-foot shot into left-center field. He later added his second big fly in the third inning to temporarily tie the game at four. After a 14-game homer drought, the 32-year-old has found his stride, leaving the park three times in the first two games of this series.
Tim Tawa continued to produce, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an important RBI to take the lead in the fifth. The Stanford product is swinging a hot bat, slashing .353/.425/.706 with three home runs and five RBI in nine games in September.
The Aces will recover in Thursday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Kyle Garlick: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI
Tim Tawa: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI
