OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (33-31/76-63)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (32-32/72-67)

Game #140 of 150/Second Half #65 of 75/Home #71 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-LHP Rob Kaminsky (1-0, 6.62) vs. OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (2-2, 5.12)

Wednesday, September 10, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club looks to open its series against the Tacoma Rainiers with back-to-back wins when the six-game series between the teams continues at 12:05 p.m. on a field trip day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC took a 1-0 series lead with a win Tuesday night, which was OKC's second win in the last seven games.

Last Game : Drew Avans hit a walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning Tuesday night to send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-6 win against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC entered the bottom of the 10th inning trailing, 6-5. With two runners on and one out, Alan Trejo lined a RBI single into right field to bring in the game-tying run. Avans followed and lined a RBI double to the wall in left field to score the game-winning run. Oklahoma City took a 2-0 led in the second inning of the back-and-forth game on a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and a RBI single by Alan Trejo. Tacoma scored three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Samad Taylor to take a 3-2 lead. OKC responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs, including a RBI single by Kody Hoese, a RBI groundout by James Outman and a RBI single by Feduccia for a 5-3 advantage. A two-run single by Tacoma's Dominic Canzone in the ninth inning tied the score, 5-5. Then in the top of the 10th inning, Michael Papierski hit a RBI single to give Tacoma a 6-5 lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Jon Duplantier (2-2) makes his fifth start with OKC since joining the team in mid-August...Duplantier tied his career-high with nine strikeouts in his last outing Sept. 5 against Sugar Land in OKC, but he also tied his career high with five walks and set a career high with 103 pitches. He allowed three runs and four hits over 4.2 innings and was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-1 defeat. All three runs scored after the bases were empty with two outs in the fourth inning...Duplantier has struck out nine batters in each of his last two games, totaling 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings. Although he has held opponents 6-for-32 between the two starts, he has also allowed eight walks...Duplantier signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent Aug. 8 after a stint in independent ball. After signing, he pitched once for Double-A Tulsa Aug. 10 before joining OKC Aug. 16...He made 16 relief appearances with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season, and after being released in June, made four starts with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association...Duplantier signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets in February after spending 2023 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. His only game action of 2023 came as part of a rehab assignment with High-A Jersey Shore before being released in June...Duplantier spent the 2022 season with OKC, making 34 appearances (14 starts) and posting a 5-3 record and 4.80 ERA over 93.2 IP with 109 strikeouts against 57 walks. He finished second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts...Duplantier was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Rice University...This is his first appearance against Tacoma since Sept. 8, 2022 with OKC when he pitched 5.2 innings against the Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC went on to win, 5-4, in 10 innings.

Against the Rainiers : 2024: 5-5 2023: 6-9 All-time: 67-71 At OKC: 43-30

The Rainiers and OKC play their third and final series of the season against one another this week as well as their second during the second half of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC and Tacoma split a six-game series in Bricktown July 23-28 with OKC winning the final two games of the series in walk-off fashion and by one-run margins...The teams opened the season against one another for a second straight year and the Rainiers won the three-game set, 2-1, at Cheney Stadium taking the first and third games, with all three games decided by one or two runs...Both teams entered the current series having scored 45 runs against one another and OKC hit 10 homers while holding the Rainiers to four homers...Andre Lipcius collected 14 hits against the Rainiers entering the current series and Ryan Ward led OKC with eight RBI...Last season, Tacoma won the season series, 9-6, and the Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...Going back to 2022, OKC is 13-19 over the last 32 games against the Rainiers, and Tacoma has won five of the last nine games in OKC...Six of OKC's last nine home wins against the Rainiers have been walk-off victories, including each of the last three.

Down the Stretch: OKC entered last week just 2.5 games out of playoff berth behind Reno. However, they lost three games in the standings due to their 1-5 series against Sugar Land while Reno went 4-2 against El Paso, and now there are three teams in between OKC and the Aces. Sugar Land won the first half PCL title in June and currently leads the second-half standings by 3.0 games ahead of Reno, however if they also win the second half, the second-place team in the second half will advance to the postseason. OKC's current opponent Tacoma and Salt Lake are both 3.5 games behind Reno, while Las Vegas is 4.0 games back and OKC is 4.5 games back...OKC has five home games remaining against Tacoma before finishing the season at Salt Lake Sept. 17-22.

Walk in the Park: Last night's walk-off victory was OKC's eighth of the season and third in the last three games against the Rainiers. OKC also defeated Tacoma with walk-off wins July 27 (7-6) and July 28 (5-4) to close out their previous series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In each of the three instances, OKC trailed entering its final at-bat, only to rally and win...In fact, out of OKC's last nine home wins against the Rainiers, six have come via walk-off victories going back to the 2023 season...Tuesday's walk-off hit for Drew Avans was his second of the season as he also connected on a RBI single in the ninth inning of OKC's previous walk-off win Aug. 22 against El Paso (2-1).

Close Calls: Oklahoma City extended into extra innings for the 10th time this season last night and improved to 6-4 in extra-inning games with the 10-inning victory, including 4-0 at home. OKC last played an extra-inning game Aug. 31 in Round Rock - a 6-5 win in 10 innings - and last played into extra innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 14 against El Paso, claiming a 5-4 win in 11 innings...Tuesday was the third straight game between OKC and Tacoma that was decided by one run and seven of the 10 games played between the teams so far in 2024 have been decided by one or two runs...So far this season, a league-leading 69 of OKC's 139 games played (49.6 percent) have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is 34-35 in those close games...Twelve of OKC's last 17 games have been decided by one or two runs and four of OKC's last five wins have come by one-run margins...At home, 39 of 70 games (55.7 percent) have been decided by one or two runs and OKC is now 36-34 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with a 21-18 mark in one- and two-run games...Last night marked just the third time all season and first time since May 10 at Sugar Land that OKC was unable to hold on to a ninth-inning lead, as Tacoma scored twice last night to tie the game, 5-5.

Where's the Beef? : Oklahoma City's offense emerged last night with seven runs and 14 hits after OKC entered the series having been held to two runs or less in four straight games and scored a total of 10 runs over its six-game series against Sugar Land, tallying no more than three runs in any of the six games. It marked OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021. In fact, the last time OKC scored 10 runs or less in a series of any length was Aug. 23-25, 2019 when OKC scored five runs over a three games in San Antonio...The team managed just 31 hits over the six games against Sugar Land, batting .168 (31x185), before going 14-for-36 (.389) Tuesday - doubling the highest hit total in any of the six games of the previous series. Against Sugar Land, OKC notched just one inning of two runs over the entire six-game set, but last night had three separate innings of at least two runs...After OKC went 5-for-39 (.128) with runners in scoring position against Sugar Land, OKC went 6-for-12 last night with RISP against the Rainiers...Despite the boost last night, OKC's .215 AVG and 120 hits since Aug 22 (17 G) are still lowest in the PCL, while OKC's 65 runs are second-fewest in the league during the span...OKC posted season- and league-best .295 team batting average in April, then hit .260 in May, .261 in June and .252 in July. Now since Aug. 1, OKC owns a .236 team batting average - last in the PCL.

Moving on Up : Drew Avans finished with two hits last night, including the game-winning RBI double, and scored a run. He is now six hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 11 games remaining in the season...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (335), walks (257) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 463 career games, 442 hits and 116 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (82).

Cool Cat: Tony Gonsolin opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Tuesday, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher faced eight batters, throwing 32 pitches (24 strikes). The outing was Gonsolin's first of the season as he underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023...His start Tuesday was the 15th of the season for OKC by a pitcher on a Major League Rehab Assignment as Gonsolin joined Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller and Yoshniobu Yamamoto. The team has now gone 5-10 in those games.

Mound Matters : Oklahoma City allowed six runs Tuesday and has allowed six or more runs in back-to-back games (13 R) for the first time since Aug. 13-14 in Las Vegas (15 R) and in back-to-back home games for the first time since Aug. 8-9 against Round Rock (14 R)...Entering Sunday's 7-2 loss to Sugar Land, OKC had allowed four runs or less in three straight games as well as in 15 of the last 18 games, including 12 games with three or fewer runs allowed...Since Aug. 18 (20 G), OKC owns a 3.13 ERA - second-lowest in all of Triple-A, only trailing Sugar Land's 2.66 ERA. Also during the span, OKC has allowed 67 total runs and 63 earned runs (second-fewest in the league behind Sugar Land's 62 R and 53 ER)...OKC recorded 11 more strikeouts Tuesday and now has 150 strikeouts over the last 14 games - second-most in the PCL behind Round Rock's 151 K's. OKC has recorded at least 10 strikeouts in nine of the 14 contests.

Around the Horn : Hunter Feduccia led OKC with three hits Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. He is 6-for-12 with three doubles over his last three games...OKC has not committed an error in 11 of the last 12 games, including eight straight between Aug. 28-Sept. 5 to tie the team's longest streak without an error this season...Since Aug. 4, OKC is 20-12 and the team's 20 wins are tied for the most in the PCL during the span with Sugar Land...OKC has not homered in a season-high four straight games. This is OKC's longest homerless drought since Sept. 13-16, 2023 (4 G). OKC has not gone five games without a homer since a six-game stretch April 25-30, 2023.

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2024

