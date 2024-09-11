Chihuahuas Turn Tables on Salt Lake

September 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit four home runs in their 8-4 comeback win over the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas trailed 4-1 in the fourth inning before scoring seven unanswered runs.

Matthew Batten went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs. Batten's two home runs tied his career high and it was the first multi-homer game by an El Paso player since Kevin Plawecki on July 3 vs. Albuquerque. Cal Mitchell's three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning moved El Paso's lead from 5-4 to 8-4. It was the fourth consecutive home game that Mitchell has homered. Tirso Ornelas hit a line drive home run to right field in the sixth inning. It was his 20th home run of the season, which is the first time in his professional career he's hit 20 homers in a season.

Chihuahuas starter Jared Kollar's 6.2 innings was his longest Triple-A start of the season. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario was ejected Wednesday for the third time this season. The Bees and Chihuahuas have split the first two games of the series.

Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-32), El Paso (24-41)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP John O'Reilly (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-4, 5.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

