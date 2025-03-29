Hamilton Drives in a Pair But Space Cowboys Topped on Saturday Night

March 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite drawing nine walks in the contest, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) fell to the Oklahoma City Comets (1-1) 8-2 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land got out to a lead in the first inning thanks to a Brice Matthews lead-off single, a steal of second and an RBI groundout by Quincy Hamilton to make it 1-0. However, a pair of baserunners scored on a Hyeseong Kim double off RHP Aaron Brown (L, 0-1) to give OKC the lead in the top of the second.

The Comets broke the game open in the fourth with a four-run inning, thanks in part to a Kim two-RBI triple, pushing OKC's lead to 6-2. Sugar Land claimed a run back in the fifth following a walk to Luis Guillorme, two wild pitches and an infield single by Hamilton. Oklahoma City responded with two runs in the top of the seventh, and the Space Cowboys were unable to convert a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh in the defeat.

NOTABLE:

Luis Guillorme reached three times, going 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. Guillorme has reached base five times in his first nine plate appearances with Sugar Land.

OF Quincy Hamilton drove in both runs for the Space Cowboys, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI groundout. Hamilton also collected an outfield assist in the third when he made a diving catch in right and doubled up Alex Freeland at first base.

INF Brice Matthews stole his first base of the season in the first inning. Last season, Matthews went 32-for-39 in stolen base attempts. He is now 4-for-4 in steals as a Space Cowboy dating back to 2024.

Tommy Sacco Jr. started in left field for the Space Cowboys, his first Minor League appearance in the outfield. He converted all four chances in the game.

RHP Jayden Murray fired 2.2 innings and gave up one run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Murray threw 38 pitches, 24 strikes. It was his first appearance with the Space Cowboys since May 30, 2023 at Round Rock.

Sugar Land stranded 13 runners on Saturday night and went 2-for-12 with men in scoring position.

The Space Cowboys conclude Opening Weekend presented by Constellation on Sunday afternoon. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to make a start on a Major League rehab assignment against RHP Bobby Miller for a 2:05 pm first pitch. Gates open at 1:00 pm, and the game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans can be purchased online.

