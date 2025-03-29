Comets Take Down Space Cowboys, 8-2

March 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets offense piled up eight runs and 14 hits to capture their first win of the season, defeating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 8-2, Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Comets (1-1) trailed, 1-0, entering the second inning, but took the lead for good on a two-run double by Hyeseong Kim. OKC added four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Kim. Sugar Land (1-1) scored once in the fifth inning, and the Comets rounded out the scoring with RBI knocks from Eddie Rosario and Hunter Feduccia in the seventh inning.

Of Note: -For the third consecutive season, Oklahoma City responded with a win following an Opening Night loss. The team is 1-1 through two games for a fourth straight season and for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

-In his second game in the U.S., Hyeseong Kim broke out with two extra-base hits and four RBI. He reached base four times, also drawing a pair of walks

-Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward each tallied a game-high three hits. Two of Rosario's three hits were doubles.

-The Comets finished with 14 hits, with five going for extra bases. Five players collected multi-hit games...The team went a combined 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

-Starting pitcher Carlos Duran allowed one run over 4.1 innings. He notched eight strikeouts, falling one shy of his career high set July 30, 2022 with High-A Great Lakes against Lansing.

-The Comets pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts and held the Space Cowboys 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up: The Comets will look to take the rubber match of their three-game set in Sugar Land at 2:05 p.m. CT Sunday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

