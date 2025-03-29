Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

March 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TONIGHT'S GAME - 3/29 vs. ROUND ROCK

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Round Rock RHP David Buchanan vs. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI

THE RAINIERS: won their season-opener 6-1 over Round Rock on Friday night, marking their fourth-straight Opening Day victory. Logan Evans started the game, allowing one run on six hits over 3.2 innings, walking one and striking out four in his Triple-A debut. Tyler Locklear clubbed a two-run home run in the second inning to put Tacoma up 2-0. Leo Rivas added to the lead in the fifth inning with a three-run blast to make it 5-1. Three of the Mariners Top-30 prospects followed with their first Triple-A hits, as Cole Young, Harry Ford and Ben Williamson each hit singled to tack on another run and extend the lead to 6-1. Blas Castano spun 3.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking one out. Will Klein finished the game, striking out a pair in the ninth inning.

OPENING DAY TIDBITS : The Rainiers with their win yesterday won their fourth-straight Opening Day game...Logan Evans allowed just one run in the start, extending a streak of Rainiers Opening Day starters allowing three-or-fewer runs to 11 consecutive years... the 10 hits yesterday marked the fourth time in six Opening Days the Rainiers collected at least 10 hits...also was just the third time in the last 11 Opening Days the Rainiers hit multiple home runs in the season-opener.

CASEY AT THE MOUND : Casey Lawrence will make his season debut tonight...Law- rence spent all of 2024 with the Rainiers, going 11-11 with a 5.95 ERA in a career-high 29 start...his 165.0 innings pitched are the second-most in a season in his career (that dates back to 2010)...he won double-digit games in a season for just the third time in his career, and the first time since 2015.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipe- line) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

GOT ANY PLANS THIS SUMMER?: The Rainiers will play their second of 81 home games tonight, up from the usual 75 games as the six-game series in Sacramento from June 10-15 has been shifted from Sacramento to Tacoma as Sutter Health Park also plays host to the Athletics this season...the Rainiers, who broke their single-season attendance records each of the last two seasons, and cracked 400,000 fans for the first time in 2024 will have six more games to break that record for a third straight season.

RUNNING IT BACK WITH RUSSELL : Manger John Russell returns to lead the Rainiers in 2025...he's joined by returning Bench Coach Eric Farris (third season), Pitching Coach Jairo Cuevas (third season) and Hitting Coach Shawn O'Malley (second season)...Russell has led the Rainiers to a 159-141 record in the last two years...Aric Quinney (third season) and Amanda Lee (first season) are the team's Athletic Trainers and Corey Measner returns for his second season as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: The 2025 Opening Day roster is comprised of 14 players that suited up for the Rainiers in 2024: : RHP Cody Bolton, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Blas Castano, LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP Josh Fleming, RHP Jesse Hahn, C Blake Hunt, LHP Aus- tin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, INF Tyler Locklear, OF Spencer Packard, INF Leo Rivas, UTL Samad Taylor and OF Rhylan Thomas...the 14 newcomers are RHP Luis F. Castillo, RHP Hagen Danner, UTL Nick Dunn, RHP Logan Evans, C Harry Ford, RHP Shintaro Fuji- nami, RHP Will Klein, RHP Sauryn Lao, RHP Casey Legumina, RHP Adonis Medina, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF Austin Shenton, INF Ben Williamson and INF Cole Young...Young is the youngest Rainier on the OD roster at 21 years old and Lawrence as the oldest at 37... Lawrence was a rising sophomore in high school when Young was born (July 29, 2003).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their second game of the season, 7-0 to the Athletics on Friday. Luis Castillo took the loss, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings of work, striking out four. The Mariners were held to five singles in the loss.

