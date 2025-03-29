Rainiers Win Season Opener 6-1 Over Round Rock

March 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (1-0) scored four runs in the fifth inning en route to a 6-1 victory over the Round Rock Express (0-1) on Friday night. Logan Evans struck out four in 3.2 innings in his Triple-A debut and Harry Ford, Ben Williamson and Cole Young each collected their first Triple-A hits in the victory.

The Rainiers opened the scoring in the second inning. Austin Shenton singled with one out, followed by a two-run home run from Tyler Locklear to give the Rainiers a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock cut into the Tacoma lead in the fourth inning when Jonathan Ornelas singled with the bases loaded to score Tucker Barnhart, halving the lead at 2-1.

Leo Rivas broke the game open in the fifth inning with a three-run homer. Young and Ford followed with singles to collect their first Triple-A hits. Then, with two outs, Williamson lined a ball into center field to notch his first Triple-A hit and drive in Young to extend the lead at 6-1.

Blas Castano entered the game in relief with two outs in the fifth inning, spinning a total of 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks. He got a pair of inning-ending double plays in the seventh and eighth innings to extinguish the Round Rock rally.

Will Klein retired three of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning in his Rainiers debut to finish the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers with their win tonight have now won four consecutive Opening Day games and 12 of the last 21 With his performance tonight Logan Evans extended the streak of Rainiers' opening day starting pitchers not allowing more than 3 earned runs to 11 seasons in a row All four of the prospects ranked in the Mariners' top 15 were essential to the victory tonight- Cole Young (No. 3), Harry Ford (No. 4), and Ben Williamson (No. 13) each had their first Triple-A hits while Tyler Locklear (No. 11) homered and singled. The Rainiers six runs tonight marks the ninth time in the last 21 Opening Day games that the Rainiers have scored at least six runs

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game two of their three-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

