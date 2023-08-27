Oklahoma City Snaps Albuquerque's Win Streak in Series Finale, 14-0

Oklahoma City, OK - The Dodgers put the game away early as they plated three runs in the opening frame and seven in the third inning to avoid the six-game sweep and claim a 14-0 win over the Isotopes Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's seven-game winning streak came to an end, the longest since securing seven in-a-row from June 12-19, 2022.

-Despite the loss, the Isotopes won their sixth series of the second half, eighth on the season and second-straight. It's also the fourth series win on the road.

-Albuquerque has won back-to-back series over the Dodgers for the first time since taking three of four in August 2016 and May 2017 and won two-straight in Oklahoma City for the first time since winning three of five May 29-June 1, 2009 and two of three from May 4-7, 2009.

-The Isotopes fell to 10-12 in series finales on the year, 5-6 on the road and 5-4 in the second half.

-It's the 16th time in 2023 Albuquerque has allowed 14 runs or more. Additionally, the 14 runs are the second-most the Dodgers have scored in Oklahoma City against the Isotopes (most: 15, April 27, 2008).

-The 17 hits yielded are the eight-most in 2023 and the second-most surrendered to the Dodgers (most: 18, April 23 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque allowed eight extra base hits on the night, seven doubles and one triple, the eighth-most this season. The seven doubles permitted are the third-most (most: 9, May 4 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes were shutout for the third time this year and second by the Dodgers (July 9). It's also the 13th time the club has been shutout by the Dodgers/Redhawks.

-Albuquerque managed just five hits, the eighth occurrence in 2023.

-The Isotopes did not tally an extra-base hit, ending their season-high 38-game streak with an extra-base knock. The last time the Isotopes did not collect an extra-base hit was July 9 at Oklahoma City, the final game prior to the All-Star break.

-Albuquerque lost its 11th game of the year by a double-digit margin. The 14-run deficit is tied for the second-biggest margin of defeat this season (also: Aug. 10 at Round Rock, 15-1), two runs shy of the 16-run defeat against Sugar Land May 7, 24-8.

-The Dodgers touched home seven times in the third inning, the fourth time Albuquerque has permitted seven runs. However, it's only the fourth-most allowed in an inning in August (9, Aug. 13 at Round Rock; 8, Aug. 16 vs. El Paso and Aug. 8 at Round Rock)

-Albuquerque surrendered three runs in the first frame, the second time the Dodgers plated multiple runs in the opening stanza this series (also: Aug. 25, four). Oklahoma City scored in the first inning in the final four contests.

-The Isotopes stole one base tonight to extend their streak to seven games, two shy of the season-high (nine, June 30-July 8).

-Oklahoma City's starter Nick Frasso made his Triple-A debut and tossed 6.0 shutout frames and allowed just two hits and one walk while fanning four. It's the 17th time an opposing hurler spun exactly 6.0 frames and the fourth time a Dodger starter completed the feat (also: Matt Andriese, April 23, Gavin Stone, July 9 and Mike Montgomery, Aug. 23). He also becomes the sixth pitcher to toss at least 6.0 shutout frames and second Dodger (also: Gavin Stone, July 9). The two hits allowed are tied for the second-fewest (four times) and first since Anderson Espinoza Aug. 19 in Albuquerque.

-Connor Seabold took the loss and allowed seven runs on nine hits and one walk while fanning two over 2.1 frames. It's the 15th time in 2023 an Isotopes starter yielded at least seven runs (season high: 12, Jeff Criswell, April 13 at El Paso). Additionally, it's also the 15th time an Isotopes starter has relented nine hits (season high: 12, three times).

-Wynton Bernard tallied two singles to extend his on-base streak to 28, establishing a new team-high in 2023. His streak is the longest active in the Pacific Coast League in which he is slashing .364/.420/.559 with six doubles, one triple, five homers, 16 RBI, 11 walks and 13 steals in 16 attempts.

-Aaron Schunk recorded two hits for his 31st multi-hit effort of the year and fourth in August.

-Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single. During the streak he is batting .273 (9x33) with one double and four RBI.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes' two-week road trip continues as they head to Sacramento to begin a six-game series against the River Cats starting Tuesday at 7:45 pm MT.

