Dodgers Blank Isotopes Sunday Night

August 27, 2023







Starting pitcher Nick Frasso tossed six scoreless innings and the Oklahoma City Dodgers built a 10-0 lead through three innings on the way to a 14-0 shutout win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double by Óscar Mercado and a two-run double by Kolten Wong. Oklahoma City broke out with seven more runs in the third inning, including a RBI double by Patrick Mazeika, RBI triple by Ryan Ward and RBI double by Mercado for a 10-run advantage. The Dodgers added two more runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Jonny DeLuca and RBI groundout by Jorbit Vivas before adding two more runs in the sixth inning on a RBI groundout and sacrifice fly for a 14-0 advantage. They outhit the Isotopes, 17-5, in the series finale.

Of Note:

-Four Dodgers pitchers combined for the Dodgers' sixth shutout of the season, holding Albuquerque to five hits, one walk and recording a combined 10 strikeouts. Sunday's 14-0 win tied for the team's largest shutout win ever at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and tied for the second-largest shutout win in the Bricktown era overall with a 14-0 shutout win on April 25, 1998 in OKC. Sunday was also the team's largest shutout win overall since a 19-0 victory in Round Rock last season on May 12, 2022...Sunday was OKC's first shutout win since July 9 against Albuquerque in OKC and came after the Dodgers had allowed at least six runs in each of their previous six games (47 runs total).

-Starting pitcher Nick Frasso (1-0) made his Triple-A debut Sunday and earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk and four strikeouts. He retired the final 13 batters he faced and threw 80 pitches (51 strikes). He joined OKC Sunday from Double-A Tulsa where he had led the Drillers with 21 starts. Shelby Miller, Tanner Dodson and Ken Giles each pitched 1.0 scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit each with two strikeouts apiece.

-The Dodgers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with the win and avoided a series sweep against the Isotopes who had won each of the first five games of the series. The Dodgers lost the series, 5-1, dropping a third straight series for the first time this season and first time since May 6-25, 2021 when OKC opened the season losing three straight series.

-The Dodgers' 17 hits were the most for the team in a game since Aug. 6 against Round Rock in OKC when they finished with 22 hits. Oklahoma City finished Sunday with eight extra-base hits and tied their season-high mark with seven doubles. The output came after the Dodgers had been held without an extra-base hit Saturday night for the first time since May 20 against Sugar Land - a streak of 78 straight games with at least one extra-base hit.

-Sunday was the 10th time this season that the Dodgers scored 14 or more runs in a game and was the most runs scored by OKC in a game since a 17-7 win against Round Rock Aug. 6 in OKC...The seven runs scored by OKC in the third inning Sunday were the most by the team since scoring seven runs in the eighth inning of that Aug. 6 win.

-Kolten Wong led the Dodgers with three hits and three RBI, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and run scored. The veteran infielder was signed as a minor league free agent by the Dodgers Aug. 9.

-Óscar Mercado made his OKC team debut and went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. He signed with the Dodgers Aug. 25 after opting out of a minor league deal with San Diego Aug. 21.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to six games, going 2-for-5 with his fifth triple of the season, two RBI and two runs scored. During his hitting streak, Ward is 9-for-26 (.346) with seven RBI.

-Justin Yurchak went 3-for-5 with a double and scored a game-high and season-high three runs. His three hits tied his season-high mark...Patrick Mazeika (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Jonny DeLuca (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, R), who continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, also finished with multi-hit games for the Dodgers.

