Express Explode for 11-2 Win Over Bees in Series Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (33-18 | 77-48) closed out the series against the Salt Lake Bees (20-30 | 57-67) with an 11-2 victory on Sunday night at Dell Diamond.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger (7-8, 4.36) earned the win after throwing 7.0 innings that saw two runs with four hits, four walks and four punchouts. Bees starter LHP Jhonathan Diaz (8-2, 4.83) allowed eight runs on 11 hits and six walks over 3.2 frames en route to the loss.

Along the Train Tracks:

Salt Lake was the first team on the board in the second inning when 2B Livan Soto reached base on a walk then scored when 1B Jared Walsh grounded into a double play.

Round Rock responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. 3B Justin Foscue hit a three-run home run before LF Dustin Harris rounded the bases thanks to three consecutive singles.

Express 1B Blaine Crim made it a 5-1 game in the third when he rounded the bases on a double, two walks and a single from 2B Jonathan Ornelas.

The E-Train kept chugging in the fourth inning when three runners scored. Two doubles, two singles and one sacrifice fly helped give the good guys an 8-1 advantage.

Another three-run jack pushed Round Rock into double digits when DH Sam Huff cleared the bases and made it 11-1 with a blast to left field during the fifth inning.

Salt Lake added a run in the sixth when LF Jordyn Adams knocked a single and scored as 3B Michael Stefanic doubled in the next at-bat. Both teams went scoreless to finish the game and the 11-2 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock starter RHP Robert Dugger finished with four strikeouts on the night and is now six away from breaking the Express single-season strikeout record of 123 since becoming a Triple-A club in 2005.

After going 0-for-4 on Saturday night, DH Sam Huff went 3-for-3 on Sunday and finished just a triple shy of the cycle. Huff recorded three RBI and drew two walks.

Express relievers RHP Kyle Cody and RHP Edwar Colina posted scoreless outings to finish the contest. Cody allowed one hit and one walk while Colina recorded two strikeouts.

After reaching double-digit runs two nights in a row, Round Rock finished its six-game series against Salt Lake 5-1 and outscored the Bees 54-27.

Next up: Round Rock starts a two-week road trip on Tuesday, August 29 as they open a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

