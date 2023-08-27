OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 27, 2023

August 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (28-22/55-70) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (25-25/75-48)

Game #124 of 148/Second Half #51 of 75/Home #61 of 73

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Connor Seabold (0-0, 5.87) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (NR, -.--)

Sunday, August 27, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have lost a season-high six consecutive games and close out their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have started the series 0-5 and tonight will be trying to avoid their first-ever six-game series sweep...OKC's current five-game losing streak at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is the team's longest since the 2019 season...Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Last Game: A five-run second inning gave the Albuquerque Isotopes the lead for good as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 8-2, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the first lead of the game on a RBI single by Kolten Wong in the first inning. The Isotopes answered with five runs in their next at-bat. Jonathan Morales hit a three-run homer to put the Isotopes ahead Jimmy Herron later added a two-run single for a 5-1 lead. Albuquerque extended to a 6-1 lead in the third inning. Yonny Hernández scored the Dodgers' second run of the night on an Albuquerque throwing error in the fourth inning after he stole third base. Both teams were then held scoreless from the fifth through seventh innings before Albuquerque added two runs in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso is set to make his Triple-A debut this evening in his third professional season...At the time of his promotion to OKC, Frasso led the Double-A Tulsa Drillers with 21 starts. He went 3-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 73.2 IP. His 94 strikeouts were second-most on the team and he had allowed just 24 walks, posting a 1.25 WHIP with the Drillers. His 21 starts were tied for fifth-most in the Texas League in late August...The right-handed pitcher was named Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April, compiling a 1.23 ERA and a 1-1 record. In 22.0 innings, he allowed just three runs, 16 hits and five walks with 30 strikeouts. He recorded a 0.95 WHIP and held opponents to a .203 batting average...Frasso notched a season-high eight strikeouts twice - Aug. 3 at Wichita and April 25 at Arkansas. He also pitched a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings Aug. 3 in Wichita, allowing three hits and one walk in the Tulsa win...He is currently rated as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 9 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America...Last season, Frasso pitched at three levels, starting at Single-A and ending in Double-A between the Blue Jays and Dodgers organizations...Frasso was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In August 2022 he was traded, along with LHP Moises Brito, to the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Mitch White and 2B Alex De Jesus...The native of Torrance, Calif., played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University.

Against the Isotopes: 2023: 6-11 2022: 12-6 All-time: 134-116 At OKC: 76-51

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their third series of the season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the teams play three series against one another during the second half of the season...The teams most recently met for a six-game series in OKC July 4-9, which the Isotopes won, 4-2, with OKC winning the series opener and series finale. It was Albuquerque's first series win in Bricktown since 2016 and the Isotopes won four straight games against the Dodgers within the same series since Aug. 8-11, 2008 in Albuquerque...The Dodgers won the first series between the teams April 18-23 in Albuquerque, 4-2, taking four of the final five games of the set...The Dodgers won the 2022 series between the teams, 12-6, and went 8-4 at home...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019, 9-9 in 2021 and 12-6 last season...Entering tonight, the Isotopes have won nine of the last 10 meetings, all in OKC. Prior to this season, the Isotopes' most wins in Bricktown in one season was five in 2009.

Summer Stumble: The Dodgers' losing streak extended to a season-high six games Saturday night. They fell to 0-5 in their series against Albuquerque and will lose a third straight series for the first time since May 6-25, 2021 when OKC opened the season losing three straight series at Round Rock, against Sacramento and at Albuquerque. Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, this is the first time that the Dodgers have lost five straight games within one series (59 previous series). OKC had not started any of its first 19 series this season with even two losses but has now opened three straight series by losing at least the first three games. In fact, prior to their road series at Tacoma (Aug. 8-13), OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts and 28 series between 0-4 starts...OKC has now lost 11 of the last 13 games, 14 of the last 17 games and 15 of the last 19 games...This is the first time the Dodgers have lost six straight games since Aug. 6-12, 2022 and the first time the team has lost five straight home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 5-9, 2019...OKC has not lost seven straight games since a 10-game losing streak Aug. 3-13, 2012 and has not lost six consecutive home games since a nine-game losing skid at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 18-July 6, 2018 - tied for the longest home losing streak in the Bricktown era...Over the first 80 games of the season, the Dodgers had just one three-game losing streak. In the last 43 games, they've now had five losing streaks of at least three games, three losing streaks of at least four games and two losing streaks of at least five games in the last 13 games...OKC's seven wins in August are second-fewest in the PCL this month (7-16). Only Sugar Land (6-17) has fewer wins.

The Big Picture: For the first time since losing their first game of the 2023 season on March 31, the Dodgers (75-48) are not in first place in the overall Pacific Coast League season standings. Since April 1, the Dodgers held at least a share of first place in the league standings until Round Rock surpassed the Dodgers last night and now own the league's best overall record at 76-48. On Aug. 7, the Dodgers held a 12.5-game lead on the Express, but surging Round Rock has won 16 of its last 17 games to overtake OKC, while the Dodgers have limped to a 3-14 record in that same span...The Dodgers are now tied for the second-most wins in the Minors behind Round Rock and Triple-A Norfolk (76-48)...Oklahoma City is in sixth place in the standings in the second half of the Pacific Coast League season standings at 25-25, seven games behind Round Rock (31-18)...This season's OKC squad became the fastest PCL team to reach 50, 60 and 70 wins since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. They also became the second-fastest Pacific Coast League team to reach 75 wins (117 games) since at least 2005, with the 2017 Memphis Redbirds doing it two games earlier in 115 games...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), OKC's best previous record through 123 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 74-49...The Dodgers won the PCL's first-half title (50-23) and will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 against the winner of the second half.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers have now allowed at least six runs in each of the six games of their current losing streak, totaling 47 runs, and have allowed at least eight runs in four of the six games. They have also allowed at least six runs in nine of their last 11 games (72 R)...The five runs scored by the Isotopes in the second inning Saturday night marked the second time in the series that the Isotopes scored five or more runs in an inning. It was also the fourth time in the last nine games an opponent scored at least five runs in an inning against Oklahoma City...The bullpen was charged with three runs last night and has been responsible for allowing 34 of the 47 runs over the last six games, along with 47 hits and 20 walks over 33.0 IP...Through 23 games this month, the Dodgers have allowed a total of 129 runs - and more than half of the runs (55.8 percent) have come in the last 11 games as the Dodgers allowed six runs or more in just four of their first 12 games of the month...During the current 3-14 stretch, the Dodgers have allowed a total of four runs in their three wins but 100 runs across the 14 losses (7.1 rpg), with at least six runs in 11 of the 14 defeats.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 last night and has hit safely in each of the first five games of the current series against the Isotopes, going 7-for-21 (.333) with five RBI. It's been quite the turnaround from the previous series in Salt Lake when Ward was 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts...Ward leads the Dodgers' offense against Albuquerque this season with 21 hits in 16 games, batting .323 with 14 RBI...Overall this season, Ward's 84 RBI lead the Dodgers and his 19 homers rank second. On Friday night, Ward hit his first career grand slam in the first inning, collecting his third four-RBI game of the season...He currently ranks third in the PCL with 84 RBI and sits 10th with both 19 home runs and 47 extra-base hits.

Loose Grip: The Dodgers have had a lead at some point during each game throughout the current six-game losing skid. On Friday, the Dodgers suffered a fifth straight loss after leading in the sixth inning or later. It was also the sixth time in the last 10 games that OKC led by at least two runs, fourth time leading by at least three runs and second time leading by four runs but were unable to hold onto the lead. The four-run lead in a loss was tied for the team's largest this season (fifth time), but the first time it has happened at home...The bullpen has now been charged with nine blown saves in the last 12 games, taking six losses when giving up the lead in the seventh inning or later.

Aloha, Kolten: Veteran infielder Kolten Wong made his team debut last night, going 1-for-4 with a RBI. He was signed as a minor league free agent by the Dodgers Aug. 9 and played two games in the Arizona Complex League after spending the first four months of the season with the Seattle Mariners...The Hawaii native has played in 1,169 career Major League games with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners with a career .256/.329/.398 slashline and is a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base (2019-20).

Steal My Sunshine: The Isotopes recorded three more stolen bases Saturday and now have 17 stolen bases (17-for-20) through five games this series - the second-most stolen bases allowed in a series by the Dodgers this season, as El Paso had 22 steals against the Dodgers in a six-game series July 18-23 in OKC. Albuquerque's series total through five games includes five steals Thursday night and seven steals on Tuesday night. Only three teams in the PCL have recorded seven or more stolen bases in a game in 2023 and two of those have come against the Dodgers with the other being nine stolen bases by El Paso in OKC July 21...The 178 stolen bases allowed by OKC this season are the most in Triple-A.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers were held without an extra-base hit Saturday for the first time since May 20 versus Sugar Land, snapping a streak of 78 straight games with at least one XBH. The Dodgers have tallied just 13 extra-base hits over the last seven games...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen tossed a scoreless fifth inning yesterday as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment. He faced four batters, hitting the first batter he faced before retiring the next three. He threw 11 pitches (seven strikes)...Bryson Brigman has hit safely in three straight games (5x11) and in 12 of his 16 games of August, batting .322 (19x59)...David Freitas has hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games, batting .289 (28x97) with five doubles, four homers, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored.

