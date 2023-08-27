Aces Start Slow, Crack Late in 4-2 Loss to Space Cowboys

Sugar Land, TX - Emmanuel Rivera crushed an eighth inning game-tying homer but the draw didn't last long in a 4-2 Reno Aces (27-24, 71-55) loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-34, 50-76) Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Jordan Lawlar drove a deep triple to center to score Reno's first run, knocking in Jake McCarthy. Lawlar has 12 hits in 10 games since his promotion from Double-A Amarillo. The 21-year-old top global prospect has a triple, two homers, and two steals in three tries in an Aces uniform. Lawlar's run scoring three bagger was the lone early run for the BLC Nine as Sugar Land starter Spencer Arrighetti struck out five over five highly effective innings.

The Aces pitched well throughout the series, including Sunday night. Ryne Nelson got 14 outs and allowed two runs with three strikeouts in the finale. José Ruiz and Kyle Backhus, in his Triple-A debut, combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four punchies and one walk. Reno posted a 2.86 ERA in the six games and entered the finale ranked fifth in Triple-A with a 4.50 team ERA in the month of August. Pouring rain in the eighth and ninth surely contributed to some command trouble for Reno's bullpen.

For the third straight game, McCarthy shined with multiple hits out of the leadoff spot. The former first round pick out of Virginia had a phenomenal week with 10 hits, a double, and three walks in the series. Rivera reached three times on the homer and two walks while Lawlar delivered the triple, a single, and a hit by pitch. The BLC Nine will now return home for a six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. The set begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. It's do or die time for the Aces with just 24 games remaining on the 2023 schedule. s

Aces Notables:

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4

- Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-3, 3B, HBP

- Emmanuel Rivera: 1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB

- Ali Sánchez: 1-for-3, BB

The Aces are heading back to the Biggest Little City for a six-game set with the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. The series begins Tuesday, August 29th at 6:35 p.m. PT.

