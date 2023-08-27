Sunday Scaries: Tacoma Falls In 10

August 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Sam Haggerty in action

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Sam Haggerty in action(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (67-59, 30-21) had their three-game win streak halted on Sunday afternoon with a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (64-61, 30-21). The clubs split their weeklong series at three games apiece; Tacoma has still won 13 of their last 17 home games, but slipped to 7-8 in extras this season (4-3 home).

A first inning Cody Thomas grand slam (19) put Las Vegas ahead 4-0 and the Rainiers on the comeback trail for the remainder of the afternoon; all four runs were unearned due to a two-out error which kept the inning alive.

Tacoma stole back two tallies in the home first; Sam Haggerty led off with a walk and scored a batter later when Zach DeLoach doubled into the right field corner. DeLoach later scored on a two-out RBI knock by Isiah Gilliam, in Gilliam's first at-bat as a Rainier after being promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday.

The Aviators picked up runs number five and six in the fourth, when Greg Deichmann doubled and was on for Tyler Wade's fifth homer. Trailing 6-3 in the sixth, Tacoma made it a one-run game with five consecutive one-out singles; catcher Robert Emery and DeLoach drove in the runs, Robbie Tenerowicz and Riley Unroe scored them, and Haggerty also had a base hit in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jake Scheiner's one-out double turned into a two-out run, when Tenerowicz ripped a single to left field, tying the score 6-6. In the 10th, a Yohel Pozo single scored the Vegas auto-runner, before Garrett Williams stranded Tacoma's runner at third (strikeout, groundout, walk, groundout) to secure the save (3) and victory.

Darren McCaughan struck out four over 4.0 IP (2 ER). A parade of six Rainiers right-handed relievers (Then, Sadler, Ryan, Sweet, Kolek and O'Brien) each worked an inning, combining to allow only three hits and a walk (3 K). The run charged to Riley O'Brien in the 10th was unearned. Stephen Kolek has worked 12 consecutive scoreless outings, and is scoreless in 18 of his last 20 appearances.

This 12-game homestand will resume Tuesday, with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU). LHP Kyle Hart is scheduled to start the series opener for Tacoma, against Sugar Land RHP Misael Tamarez.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

