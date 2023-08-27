Machado's Go-Ahead Single in Eighth Delivers Sugar Land Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - After seeing the game tied up in the eighth inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-76, 17-34) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame to pick up a 4-2 victory over the Reno Aces (71-55, 27-24) on Sunday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Holding a 2-1 lead going to the eighth, LHP Nick Allgeyer (W, 5-4) took the mound for his third inning of relief work. The lefty retired the first two batters, but with the wind howling out to right, Emmanuel Rivera hit a wind-aided solo homer to right, leveling the game at 2-2.

Sugar Land needed just one hit to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the inning. Rylan Bannon worked a one-out walk from RHP Peter Strzelecki (L, 0-1) and stole second base. Andrew Knapp was intentionally walked and César Salazar earned a walk to load the bases. Dixon Machado ripped a single to left, scoring two runs to put the Space Cowboys back on top 4-2. RHP Seth Martinez (S, 1) took the hill in the ninth for the Sugar Land and after allowing a lead-off single got a double play and a flyout to close out the victory.

RHP Spencer Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and threw a scoreless first and second inning, striking out four across the first two innings. The Aces scored their only run of the night off Arrighetti in the top of the third on a two-out single from Jake McCarthy and a triple to center by Jordan Lawlar, giving Reno a 1-0 lead. The run snapped a scoreless streak of 13.2 innings for Arrighetti, dating back to his start on August 16 against Round Rock. The righty held the Aces scoreless over his final two innings of work, striking out five on the night. In three starts during the Space Cowboys home stand, Arrighetti gave up just one run in 16.0 innings.

Machado pulled Sugar Land back even in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left, his fourth of the year. The Space Cowboys then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Salazar walked and Joey Loperfido singled up the middle. Sugar Land executed a double steal and a wild pitch brought in Salazar to put the Space Cowboys ahead 2-1.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys travel to Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to take the hill in the opener for Sugar Land against Rainiers' LHP Kyle Hart for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

