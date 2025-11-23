Oklahoma City Blue vs. Texas Legends - Game Highlights
Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Herd Fight to Final Buzzer, Fall Just Short in 101-98 Thriller - Wisconsin Herd
- Li Nets Pull Away From Swarm - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Rallies Past Herd, 101-98 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Boom Falls to Cruise Despite Strong First Half - Noblesville Boom
- Charge Down the Gold - Cleveland Charge
- South Bay Lakers Stay Perfect at Home with 115-95 Win - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule