Oklahoma City Blue vs. Grand Rapids Gold - Game Highlights
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026
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- Gold Split Series with Oklahoma City in 130-127 Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Gold
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- Charge Win in Westchester - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Announces Thompson Night, Silent Auction for March 18 Contest to Benefit Foster Care Programs - Greensboro Swarm
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- Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Rally in Fourth Quarter to Complete Sweep of Clippers - Texas Legends
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