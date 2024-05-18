OKC Falls, 5-1, to River Cats

May 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was once again unable to overcome a slow start as they lost, 5-1, to the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (26-17) got the scoring started as a run came home on a balk in the first inning to make it 1-0. Trenton Brooks padded the lead with a two-run double in the fifth inning to make it 3-0 before Hunter Bishop added a RBI single. The River Cats plated one more run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Oklahoma City (23-20) got its first hit and only run of the evening of the evening with a solo homer by Andre Lipcius in the seventh inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City dropped to 3-7 on the team's current road trip, with losses in four straight and in six of the last seven games. The offense has been held to a total of 10 runs over the seven losses.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 11th home run of the season, now just one behind Ryan Ward for the team lead. Lipcius has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBI.

-OKC was held hitless for six innings and struck out 10 times before Lipcius' home run in the seventh. The Oklahoma City lineup went 2-for-28 with one walk and a season-high 16 strikeouts, surpassing the previous season high of 15 set last night...OKC has scored three runs in four games during the current series.

-Starting pitcher Christian Romero made his Triple-A debut, allowing four earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two across 4.2 innings. He had allowed one run and two hits until running into trouble with two outs in the fifth inning and was charged with three runs. The 21-year-old Romero had not pitched above High-A before tonight's start.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will try and overcome the team's recent struggles against the River Cats Saturday at Sutter Health Park beginning at 8:37 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

