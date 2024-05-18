Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 8-7

May 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Sam Hilliard swatted his 10th homer of the year to start the frame. Albuquerque then loaded bases twice but only managed one run, Drew Romo RBI single, before Julio Carreras hit into a game-ending double play as the Isotopes dropped an 8-7 decision Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - In his fourth rehab game, Kris Bryant went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and one strikeout. Over his four games, he is 3-for-16 with an RBI, a walk, four runs and four strikeouts.

-Albuquerque lost its sixth series of the year and fifth-straight set at home. It's the longest series losing streak at home in team history. Previous high was three, done multiple times.

-The Isotopes have also lost six-straight series against Sugar Land dating back to Sept. 2022.

-Albuquerque falls to 4-6 in one run games and 3-4 at Isotopes Park in 2024 (last: 10-9 win, May 2 vs. Round Rock).

-Tyler Danish is the fourth Isotope starter to allow at least six runs in an outing against Sugar Land this year (also: Peyton Battenfield, nine, May 14; Karl Kauffmann, eight, April 10; Thomas Ponticelli, seven, April 13).

-Sugar Land's starter Ryan Gusto allowed nine hits, the third-most surrendered by an opposing starter in 2024 (high: 10, twice).

-Albuquerque relented five runs in the second frame, the 15th time the club has allowed five-plus runs in a frame.

-Sugar Land has won 23 of their last 30 games in Albuquerque, including nine of 11 this year.

-The Isotopes left 10 on-base, the 10th time leaving double-digit runners on the bases (last: May 14 vs. Sugar Land, 12).

-Albuquerque drew seven walks on the night, one shy of the season-high set four times.

-The Isotopes have tallied double-digit hits in five of their last six games.

-Sam Hilliard recorded two hits for his 18th multi-hit contest of the year, including belting his 10th dinger of 2024. Has three homers in his last six contests. He also drew two walks in a game for the seventh time this season. Has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games (15x46) with three doubles, a triple, four homers, eight RBI and 11 walks.

-Coco Montes collected a single to extend his hitting streak to six. During that stretch, he is slashing .538/.567/.962 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Drew Romo tallied three hits for his 16th multi-hit game of the season, third-straight and fifth three-hit contest (last: May 12 at El Paso). Has a seven-game hitting streak (14x30), tied for the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League (longest: Matthew Batten, 11). Since April 20, he is slashing .450/.459/.725 with eight doubles, one triple, four homers and 20 RBI.

-Aaron Schunk registered two hits and an RBI. Has a hit in his last nine starts. During the stretch, he is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and four RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes are expected to send Peyton Battenfield to the hill while El Paso is scheduled to start Blair Henley.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.