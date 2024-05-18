Isotopes' Epic Rally Falls Just Short in 14-12 Loss to Sugar Land

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes mounted a furious comeback effort, scoring six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to trim a deficit to two runs, but that is as close as they would get. Sugar Land was able to hold off Albuquerque by a 14-12 final with no incident in the ninth.

Coco Montes continued his phenomenal week with another three-hit effort, while Hunter Stovall put the biggest scare into the Space Cowboys, as his three-run bomb capped the eighth inning spurt.

Shay Whitcomb and Jesus Bastidas each produced four-hit evenings for Sugar Land, both coming a double shy of the cycle.

Topes Scope: - Tonight marked the 82nd time both teams scored in double digits in a contest at Isotopes Park, and fourth in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, April 10 vs. Sugar Land, April 23 vs. OKC).

- Sugar Land produced 13 extra-base hits, fourth-most allowed by Isotopes pitching in a game in club history. The record is 15 by Round Rock on Aug. 27, 2022; while Iowa (Aug. 30, 2010) and Sugar Land (May 7, 2023) each picked up 14.

- Overall, the Space Cowboys compiled 21 hits on the evening, the 48th time Albuquerque has relented 20 or more in a contest (43 have been at home).

- Eight doubles by the Space Cowboys were the most against Albuquerque since May 4, 2023, also vs. Sugar Land (nine).

- The Space Cowboys have won 22 of their last 29 games in the Duke City, producing double-digits in runs on 15 occassions during the stretch.

- Montes is 19-for-36 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI over his last eight contests. This is the first time in his professional career that he has registered five consecutive multi-hit performances. Additionally, Montes' 20 multi-hit games rank atop the Isotopes roster.

- Drew Romo finished 2-for-3, improving his season average to .373 which leads all Triple-A players at the conclusion of Friday's games. Tonight was Romo's 15th multi-hit performance in 2024. He is slashing .431/.444/.667 with 10 doubles, a triple, four long balls and 20 RBI in his last 25 contests, dating back to April 20.

- Kris Bryant led off and played right field in his third rehab game with Albuquerque, and was 1-for-4 with a single, run scored and strikeout.

- Nolan Jones was also 1-for-4 with an RBI single and two strikeouts, batting second in left field in the second game of his rehab assignment. He attempted to stretch his single into a double, but was thrown out by right fielder Pedro Leon.

- Daniel Cope drilled a home run in the seventh inning for his first hit of the season. Additionally, it was his first long ball since June 15, 2023 at Tacoma.

- Stovall snapped a string of 154 homerless at-bats with his blast in the eighth inning (last: Aug. 5, 2023 vs. Las Vegas).

- Albuquerque's pair of big innings (four in fifth, five in eighth) means they have now plated at least four in a frame on 15 occassions in 2024.

- Bastidas is the eighth opposing player with a multi-home run game this season, and third of the series. Pedro Leon and Shay Whitcomb each smacked a pair of clouts on Tuesday.

- Sugar Land's Colton Gordon became the third opposing starter to work at least five innings without issuing a walk (also: Nolan Watson, March 29 vs. El Paso; Shaun Anderson, May 5 vs. Round Rock).

- Matt Koch turned in his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance spanning 7.0 frames, both season highs for an Isotopes reliever. Since April 18, Koch has posted a 1.35 ERA (13.1 IP/2 ER) in a dozen outings.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet again Saturday at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitchers Tyler Danish and Ryan Gusto are slated to start for the clubs, respectively. There will be a postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) presented by New Mexico Highlands University (Rio Rancho Center).

