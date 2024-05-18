Salt Lake Drops Saturday Contest Against Rainiers

The Salt Lake Bees were dispatched by the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday evening, dropping the fifth game of their six-game road set by a final score of 8-4.

The Bees bats were held in check all night long by Rainiers starter Casey Lawrence, who put together what was undoubtedly his best start of the season so far. Lawrence allowed just five hits and walked three over seven strong innings, with the lone earned run charged to him on the day being on an inside-the-park home run off the bat of Bryce Teodosio - the first of the season for the team - in the seventh. The righty also struck out 10 Salt Lake hitters in addition to this, which was easily a season-high, after coming into the matchup with 19 total in his seven previous starts. The Bees did end up putting together a two-out rally in the ninth inning to make things interesting, with an RBI single by Jack López and a two-RBI double by Hunter Dozier bringing the team to within four, but Tacoma managed to shut things down before the comeback effort could really get off the ground.

Unfortunately for the Bees, they were not able to match what the Rainiers were able to accomplish on the mound, as starter Kenny Rosenberg could not match Lawrence. The lefty made it through five innings in his outing, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five and surrendering a pair of home runs to Nick Solak and Brian Anderson. The biggest bright spot of the day for Salt Lake was the work of its bullpen, as the duo of Kenyon Yovan and Ryan Miller followed Rosenberg by giving up just one earned run over the last three innings of the game.

The Bees will now try to wrap up their series in Tacoma on a high note and earn a series split, with Zach Plesac taking the ball for his second start of the week for a 2:35 p.m. first pitch.

