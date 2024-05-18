Bees Level Series in Tacoma, Claim 5-2 Victory

May 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Hunter Dozier led the way with a two-homer game as the Salt Lake Bees grabbed back-to-back wins against the Tacoma Rainiers with 5-2 win on Friday night.

Davis Daniel (W, 3-2) returned to the Bees after being called up to the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week and put together a solid outing on the bump. Daniel fired five complete innings and allowed just two runs on five hits while punching out seven. The Bees battled a familiar face in the former Salt Lake pitcher, Jhonathan Diaz (L, 6-1). Diaz tied his season-high innings pitched, finishing with seven and giving up the first four Salt Lake runs while striking out nine, just one shy of his season-high.

Daniel worked out of some trouble in the first inning, allowing a leadoff double to Jonatan Clase who later stole third with one out. Finding his stuff, Daniel struck out the next two batters to prevent Tacoma from gaining an early edge.

The Bees got things going in the second inning after Elliot Soto singled with one out and stole his seventh bag of the season, putting a runner in scoring position with less than two outs. Bryce Teodosio came through after a strikeout, singling to left field and plating the first run of the game. The Rainiers tied the game in the home half of the second as Samad Taylor hit a solo home run to get Tacoma on the board, his second long ball of the series. In the ensuing frame, Drew Ellis reached with a two-out single before Dozier rocketed his sixth home run of the season, giving Salt Lake a 3-1 lead. The home club tallied a run of its own in the bottom of the third inning as Clase singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch, followed by Ryan Bliss slashing an RBI single to right field and cutting the deficit in half. Scoring was suspended until Dozier smacked his second home run of the game to lead off the sixth inning, stretching Salt Lake's lead back to two runs while marking his second multi-homer game of the season and ninth of his career.

Jordyn Adams and Ellis would both reach to start the eighth inning to put runners on the corners for Dozier as he tallied another RBI with a sacrifice fly to tack on a fifth Bees run and push the advantage to three.

The Bees bullpen was nearly perfect as Tyler Thomas, Tayron Guerrero, and Jose Marte all made scoreless appearances while only giving up just one hit and racking up a combined four strikeouts. Thomas hurled two innings while Guerrero made his Salt Lake debut and struck out one and allowed the lone hit. Jose Marte entered in the ninth and put together a 1-2-3 inning to claim his third save.

The Bees are back at Cheney Stadium tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. MT for game four with the Rainiers. Kenny Rosenberg will take the mound for Salt Lake while Casey Lawrence is set to pitch for Tacoma.

