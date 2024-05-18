Aviators Double-up on Chihuahuas, 8-4

May 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was the Aviators' fifth straight win and the Chihuahuas' fifth straight loss, which matches El Paso's longest losing streak of the year.

Chihuahuas third baseman Matthew Batten went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, which matches Clay Dungan for the longest hitting streak by an El Paso player this year. Batten has three straight three-hit games and five straight multi-hit games. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-3 with a 457-foot home run to right field. It was the longest home run by an El Paso player this season, surpassing Ornelas' 449-foot homer on Thursday night. Ornelas is now the first El Paso player this season with home runs in three consecutive games.

Lake Bachar pitched a season-high three innings in relief for El Paso and struck out three batters, moving his streak to 15 consecutive appearances with at least one strikeout.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Aviators 8 Final Score (05/17/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (17-26), Las Vegas (22-21)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (0-2, 10.57) vs. Las Vegas TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.