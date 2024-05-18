Tacoma Drops Second Straight

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-20) lost their 20 th game of the year, as the Salt Lake Bees (18-24) won by a score of 5-2, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Both teams scored a run in the second inning, Salt Lake on an RBI single from Bryce Teodosio and Tacoma on a solo home run from Samad Taylor. The Bees got two more in the third on a two-run home run from Hunter Dozier to take a 3-1 lead.

An RBI single from Ryan Bliss made it 3-2, and that is where it stayed until the sixth, when Dozier struck with his second home run of the night. The solo shot brought Salt Lake's lead back to two, at 4-2.

In the top of the eighth, Dozier missed his third home run of the game, but used a sacrifice fly to bring in a fifth run for the Bees. Jose Marte recorded the final three outs of the game to give the Bees a 5-2 win, evening the series at two games apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jhonathan Diaz suffered his first loss of the season tonight, allowing four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine in 7.0 innings. The southpaw is now 6-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Jonatan Clase went 3-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a walk and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot tonight. It marked the first three-hit game of his Triple-A career, recording six two-hit games so far this season. Tacoma's offense mustered just two runs for the second consecutive night, recording 11 hits over the previous two games.

Tacoma and Salt Lake continue their series with game five tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

