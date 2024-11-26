Oilers Hire Bill Serna as Offensive Assistant

November 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce that Bill Serna will serve as the team's Offensive Assistant for the 2025 season.

Serna, has 30 years of experience in indoor football, with a dedicated career to coaching and developing talent at various levels. The new hire's recent roles include coaching for the Frisco Fighters, Spokane Shock, Carolina Cobras, Wichita Falls Nighthawks, Texas Revolution, and Allen Wranglers. Throughout the journey, the former Frisco coach of 2024 proudly contributed to teams that have won championships in both the NAL and CIF, fostering a winning culture and a passion for the game.

