Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Miqueal Pillow-Smiley

November 26, 2024

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Miqueal Pillow-Smiley for the 2025 season.

Miqueal Pillow-Smiley (6-2, 260) is an Indoor Football League (IFL) rookie. The 2025 season will be the beginning of his professional career. Pillow-Smiley joins the Green Bay Blizzard as a defensive lineman, having spent some time on the defensive line of the Virginia State University Trojans.

From 2022-2023, Pillow-Smiley played for Virginia State University, a CIAA Division II school. In those two seasons, he appeared in 17 games and recorded 73 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two passes broken up, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. The defensive lineman was consistent over those two years but built upon his success. In 2022, he was awarded a CIAA All-Rookie Second Team selection. Additionally, the team finished with a 6-4 record in 2022 and improved to an 8-2 record in 2023. That season, Pillow-Smiley was selected as a Second Team All-CIAA DL. Since then, he has participated in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl game and looked for professional opportunities.

Pillow-Smiley will join the Green Bay Blizzard defensive line starting with training camp in March 2025. Other Blizzard D-Lineman include Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, Anthony Hayes, and Akeem Smith. The mix of new and returning players could help the team gain an edge over their opponents. Last year, Blizzard defensive linemen Scean Mustin and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid led the IFL in sacks and tackles for loss, respectively. Incoming players have been excited to work with such an accomplished defense. Pillow-Smiley had this to express to the team and its fans; "Thank you to the organization of Green Bay for welcoming me in and being able to play for a great and well-known fanbase that you have. Go Blizzard!"

