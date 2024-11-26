Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman Delvin Salter

November 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have strengthened their offensive line by signing former Northern Arizona Wrangler Delvin Salter, who is heading to California to further his career and join the Bay Area Panthers.

"Delvin is a strong, athletic offensive lineman who operates with confidence and efficient movement," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He can snatch opponents and has a smooth flow while exploding off the ball, with a sudden anchor to lock out opponents in his pass sets."

After his college career at Western Alabama, Salter started 15 games at guard as a rookie with Northern Arizona in 2024 and built a connection with current Bay Area coaches Les Moss and Rod Windsor, who were then coaching the Wranglers. Salter views the Panthers as the best opportunity to be in a professional environment while aiming to advance to the next level.

"As a kid from Memphis, when I was asked about playing in California, I said it sounded pretty nice to me. The coaches sold me on the staff, training room, and everything that a truly professional team has," said Salter. "If I want to prolong my professional career and reach a higher league, Bay Area is the place with all the resources to help me get where I want to be...Being there gives me a sense of pride and purpose."

