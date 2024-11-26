Sharks Partner with True Vet Solutions on Title Sponsorship

November 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - True Vet Solutions, a local veteran-owned company that provides veteran career support and resource services, and the Jacksonville Sharks have reached an agreement on a new title sponsorship. True Vet Solutions will be the presenting sponsor of the Jacksonville Sharks. "We are very excited to announce this new deal," Sharks Senior VP Tim Johnson said. "True Vet Solutions has been a tremendous partner and supporter of the Sharks. True Vet becoming our Title sponsor extends our relationship and we look forward to working with Tracy and his team for years to come."

True Vet Solutions was previously the Sharks' field naming partner. This year, True Vet is expanding on that partnership to become the title sponsor of the team. "Our mission is to inform, assist, and engage in the efforts to increase the quality of life for those who have served", True Vet Solutions Owner Tracy Glover said. "This partnership will help get the word out about our company and enable us to reach out to even more veterans and provide solutions to more people than ever."

Glover is a 25-plus-year retired Army Veteran SGM. Glover's active duty Army experience includes over 20 years of High-Impact Leadership in Global Management & Recruiting. During his service he provided strategic leadership in areas of military operations, performance, recruiting and advertisement, economic growth and transaction advisory services for the Army.

True Vet specializes in completing lifestyle claims to increase the quality of our Veterans' lives. True Vet Solutions leverages their internal infrastructure to assist, educate and consult veterans to submit a claim that reflects the military duties that were performed during service to our great country. It's that simple collaborative effort with our veterans that allows True Vet to do the heavy lifting during this process.

True Vet knows and understands how confusing, frustrating, and disappointing the VA system can be. When you work with us, you get team-focused support. We are experts in lifestyle VA claims and expertly navigate the ins and outs of the otherwise overwhelming claims process.

About True Vet Solutions True Vet Solutions is proud of their "No Results, No Fee" pledge. True Vet does not get paid unless their clients do. They provide training, testing, and resources to educate and assist Veterans and specialize in completing lifestyle claims to increase the quality of Veterans lives. They always have their clients best interest at heart and only advise veterans to move forward in solutions for a better life. For more information please visit Truevetsolutions.com or give them a call and get started today at (888) 802-1549.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.