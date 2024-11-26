Knight Hawks Re-Sign Three Players

November 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks running back Antonio Wimbush

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, November 26, that the team has re-signed three members of the 2024 Knight Hawks squad for the upcoming 2025 season.

Defensive lineman Maurice Jackson, defensive back James Ceasar, and running back Antonio Wimbush will all return to the Knight Hawks.

Jackson logged 28.5 total tackles in 12 games last season, including eight tackles for loss. His 4.5 sacks ranked second on the team, and he also posted one interception and a forced fumble. In 2022 while with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Jackson was named to the All-IFL Second Team Defense.

Ceasar was credited with 62 total tackles in 14 games as a rookie in 2024. Ceasar hauled in six interceptions, tied for eighth in the IFL, and notched ten pass breakups.

Wimbush, in his first season with the Knight Hawks, appeared in ten games and ran for 343 yards on 80 carries, along with eight rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Wimbush caught 15 passes for 156 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Wimbush was a member of the IFL All-Rookie Team in 2022 with the Iowa Barnstormers, and he has 48 rushing touchdowns in three IFL seasons.

The Knight Hawks have now announced 11 returning players for this season from the 2024 roster.

