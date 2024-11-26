Freight Sign Five-Time All-American

November 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive back Devin Hafford for the 2025 season.

Hafford is from Atascocita, Texas, and attended Atascocita High School. In his junior year, he led the team with 106 tackles and in his last two seasons at Atascocita, he was a first-team-all-district selection.

After high school, Hafford committed to Tarleton State University to continue his football career. During his college career, he earned five All-American honors and was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. In 2018, he was named LSC Defensive Back of the Year and First Team All-LSC. The next year he had 50 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and broke up seven passes.

After graduating from Tarleton State, Hafford signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2022. Following his release from the Patriots, Hafford would then play with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. In his most recent season with the Massachusetts Pirates, Hafford recorded 61 total tackles.

"The resume speaks for itself," says Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's an incredible athlete with a lot of experience at every level of football. He's going to be a shutdown guy for us in the secondary."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.