Oilers Even Series, Claim 4-3 Win in Game Four

April 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks dropped Game Four of the Mountain Division Semifinals to the Tulsa Oilers by a final score of 4-3, evening the series at 2-2. Mavericks forward Mark Cooper netted two goals on the night and defenseman Willie Raskob assisted on two goals. Game Five will be Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Mavericks claimed the 1-0 lead on Mark Cooper's third goal of the series with 1:52 left in the first period. All three of his goals this postseason have been scored on the power play. Defenseman Willie Raskob picked up his fourth playoff assist on the goal. The Mavericks outshot the Oilers 9-7 in the period.

Tulsa tied the game at one goal apiece with 7:36 left in the second period, when Stephen Perfetto gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and converted a breakaway chance for the game-tying goal. Alex Dostie picked up the lone assist on the goal. The goal was Perfetto's fourth of the series. Kansas City reclaimed the lead with 1:40 to go in the middle frame when Rocco Carzo stuffed home a loose puck next to the goalmouth, giving the Mavericks a 2-1 lead going into the third period. Assisting on the goal were forwards Darian Dziurzynski and Corey Durocher.

The Oilers quickly tied the game early in the third period, when Jared Thomas redirected a shot by Scott Moldenhauer to even the game at 2-2. Thomas got the goal, Moldenhauer the assist at the 2:59 mark of the third period. Roman Ammirato also picked up an assist on the goal. The Oilers snagged a go-ahead goal with 3:12 left in regulation on a goal from Adam Pleskach. Ryan Tesink and Dostie assisted on the goal. The Mavericks pulled goaltender Mason McDonald and the Oilers quickly scored an empty net goal by Dostie. The Mavericks clawed their way back into the game, making it a one goal game on Cooper's second tally of the game and his fourth of the playoffs. Cooper's final goal wasn't enough as time ran out on Kansas City and Tulsa evened the series at 2-2.

Mountain Division Semifinals (KC leads 2-1)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: 3-2 (OT), Tulsa - Series tied, 1-1

Game Three: 3-2, Kansas City - KC leads series, 2-1

Game Four: 4-3, Tulsa - Series tied, 2-2

Game Five: April 20 at Kansas City

Game Six: April 23 at Tulsa

Game Seven: April 24 at Tulsa*

(*if necessary)

Playoff tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Faceoff for game five will be 7:05 p.m. Tickets for Mavericks home playoff games start at $12. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.