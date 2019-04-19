Thunder Survive with 4-3 Victory in Game 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Adirondack Thunder, Friday night at SNHU Arena, by a score of 4-3.

The Monarchs (3-1-0-0) couldn't finish off the Thunder (1-2-1-0) despite holding a 3-1 lead into the third period and now lead the North Division Semi-Final, 3-1.

Manchester opened the scoring at 4:23 of the first period on the first goal of the playoffs by Chris Carlisle. Carlisle skated the puck into the offensive zone, and wristed a shot from just inside the blue line that found its way past the glove of Thunder goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos, to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester took a 2-0 lead at 19:36 of the first period when Kevin Dufour scored his third goal of the playoffs on the power play. Dufour received a pass from Tony Cameranesi in the slot, where he took a few shots to get the puck through traffic, before beating Sakellaropoulos between the legs, making the score, 2-0.

The Thunder cut the deficit in half at 8:31 of the second period when Brian Ward netted his second goal of the playoffs. James Henry dropped a pass back to Ward in the high slot where he let a wrist shot go past the glove of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs regained their two-goal lead at 13:00 of the second period with Nic Pierog's third goal of the playoffs, shorthanded. In the slot, Pierre-Luc Mercier found Pierog crashing the net where he went top-shelf over the glove of Sakellaropoulos, to make the score, 3-1.

The Thunder got back within one at 3:53 of the third period on the first goal of the playoffs by Matt Salhany. John Edwardh skated into the left circle and passed the puck to Salhany who was on the right side of the crease, where Salhany then directed the puck past Williams's glove side, making the score 3-2.

The Thunder tied the score at 5:51 of the third period when James Henry scored his second goal of the playoffs on the power play. Peter MacArthur ripped a shot from the right slot that was redirected by Henry, past the right pad of Williams, to make the score, 3-3.

The Thunder took the lead at 10:43 of the third period on a power-play goal by Matt Salhany, scoring his second of the night. Salhany tipped a shot from Mike Szmatula at the side of the net, over the shoulder of Williams to make the score, 4-3.

