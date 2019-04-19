Game Day: Wings Host Game Four Looking to Even Series

Kalamazoo, MI- The K-Wings host the Cincinnati Cyclones for Game 4 on Friday night at Wings Event Center as they look to even up the best-of-seven series at two games a piece.

Central Division Semifinal Game #4

Kalamazoo (1-2-0-0) vs Cincinnati (2-1-0-0)

7:30 pm

Watch: ECHL.TV,

Listen: 1660 The Fan

Last Time Out:

Kalamazoo scored on the power play for the third straight game on Friday night but it was three straight goals to open the game from Cincinnati that was the difference as the Cyclones topped the K-Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 series lead. Midway through the first period the Cyclones took a 1-0 lead when Judd Peterson scored his second goal of the playoffs, jabbing a puck past Jake Hildebrand. The 1-0 lead stuck until the 11:47 mark of the second period when Ben Johnson capitalized short-handed to make it 2-0. With a goal in each of the first two periods the Cyclones took the 2-0 lead into the second intermission, despite registering only three shots on goal in the middle frame. In the third the Cyclones struck again, extending the lead to 3-0 before the K-Wings were able to find the back of the net. Jesse Schultz put the Cyclones lead at 3-0 less than three minutes into the period with a power play goal, giving Cincinnati a goal in all three situations (power play, even strength, short-handed). Kalamazoo answered back on the man-advantage a few minutes after cutting the lead back to two goals. Kyle Bushee's shot from the point found its way through traffic and to the back of the net. Bushee's power play goal cut the lead to 3-1, but that was as close as Kalamazoo got. Cincinnati added a goal from Alex Wideman to round out the scoring at 4-1.

Rally Towel Time:

The first 1,000 fans through the doors on Friday night will get special K-Wings rally towels presented by Pepsi.

Game 4 History:

Heading into Friday's Game 4 the K-Wings have played in a Game 4 on 12 different occasions since joining the ECHL. Kalamazoo has posted a record of 8-4 in game fours, including winning six of the seven games played at Wings Event Center. Overall the K-Wings are 6-1 in Game 4s played at home, while posting a record of 1-3 away from home.

Three Straight:

The Kalamazoo power play converted in the third period on Wednesday night giving the team a power play goal in each of the first three games of the playoffs. With the third period power play goal from Kyle Bushee the K-Wings have converted on 25% of power play chances so far this post season. That mark is higher than the 20.6% conversion rate during the regular season. Meanwhile the ECHL has two teams (Tulsa, Adirondack) that are converting at 40% or better through the first three games of their respective series. Cincinnati is just above the K-Wings, clicking on 26.7% of power play chances.

Limiting Chances:

The K-Wings limited the Cyclones to 24 shots on goal on Wednesday night as well as only three shots on goal in the second period. Cincinnati entered the post season averaging 36 shots per game, while only allowing 26.1 shots on net. Wednesday shot totals marked a series high in shots for the K-Wings, while continuing a downward trend in the amount of shots allowed. Since allowing 38 shots in Game 1 the K-Wings have allowed 31 and 24 shots respectively.

Saturday Night-Game 5:

The Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are right back at Wings Event Center on Saturday night for Game 5 between the Cyclones and K-Wings. Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 7:00pm, not the normal 7:30pm puck drop. The series will shift back to Cincinnati, if needed, for Game 6 on Tuesday night, followed by Game 7 on Wednesday night.

