Oilers Steal Home Ice Back with Thrilling Win in Game 4

April 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





INDEPENDENCE, MO - A clutch goal from captain Adam Pleskach with 3:12 remaining in regulation and a near-impossible save from Devin Williams just over a minute later helped the Tulsa Oilers (2-2-0) to a dramatic 4-3 comeback win over the Kansas City Mavericks (2-1-1) in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Kansas City received three first period power plays for the second straight game and capitalized on the third opportunity, when Mark Cooper deflected a shot that bounced past Williams to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. The Oilers were unsuccessful on a shortened power play and carried a second man-advantage over into the middle frame, trailing by a goal.

The Mavericks outshot the Oilers 11-6 in the middle frame, but Williams kept his team in it with several big saves in the first half of the period. Stephen Perfetto raced in on a breakaway and beat Mason McDonald to tie the game at 1-1 with his fourth goal of the playoffs with 7:36 left in the stanza. Kansas City went back in front late in the period when Rocco Carzo jammed home a rebound in the crease after Williams stopped the initial attempt.

Forward Jared Thomas deflected a shot from Scott Moldenhauer into the net 2:59 into the third period to even the score at 2-2. As the game approached a potential overtime, captain Pleskach scooped up a loose puck from a blocked shot and buried it between the legs of McDonald to put the Oilers in front. It was their first lead in regulation since the second period of Game 1.

Kansas City pulled McDonald in the final minutes and Williams made the save of the season from the splits on a rebound that kicked out onto the stick of Darian Dziurzynski. Seconds later, Alex Dostie fired a shot into an empty net to make it 4-2. Cooper made things interesting with 1:03 remaining when he scored his second of the game, but the Oilers held on to win the game and even the series at 2-2.

