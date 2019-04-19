Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

April 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Semifinals: Game 4

WHO: South Division Semifinals - Game 4: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

WATCH PARTY: Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q - 2800 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (2-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, with Game 4 of the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (1-2). The Solar Bears are coming off the longest playoff game in franchise history on Wednesday, when Hunter Fejes scored at 10:23 of the second overtime to give Orlando a 4-3 victory in Game 3.

HULTS ADDS TO TOTALS: The Solar Bears became the first team in the series to score a goal in the first period when Mitch Hults lit the lamp for Orlando on Wednesday. The forward notched his third goal of the playoffs, which currently leads the Solar Bears and is tied with Tulsa's Stephen Perfetto and Utah's Josh Dickinson for the league lead.

FRYE TO RETURN: Defenseman Zach Frye will be back in the lineup tonight after sitting out of Game 3 on Wednesday. The blueliner chipped in an assist in Orlando's 3-2 win in Game 2 last Friday, and brings a solid two-way game to the back end. Orlando went 16-7-1-1 with Frye in the lineup during the regular season and 9-3-1-0 when he earned at least a point.

KUQALI ENJOYING SURGE IN OFFENSIVE PLAY: Defenseman Alexander Kuqali's three-assist game on Wednesday matched the franchise playoff single-game record for assists and points. Kuqali has been playing a strong two-way game for the Solar Bears, and leads the team in scoring with six points (2g-4a) in six combined regular season and playoff games since April 4. His +4 also is tied with Troy Bourke and Chris LeBlanc for the team lead over that span of time.

NEXT GAME:

The South Division Semifinals between Orlando and South Carolina resumes with Game 5 on Saturday, April 20 when the two teams take the ice at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals, if necessary, will take place on Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.