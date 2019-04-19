ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 19, 2019:
Cincinnati:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [4/17]
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [4/17]
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, D activated from reserve
Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Steve McParland, F activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Payne, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Saar, F activated from reserve
Add Jimmy Mullin, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve
Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve
