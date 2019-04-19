ECHL Transactions - April 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 19, 2019:

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [4/17]

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [4/17]

Florida:

Add Justin Wade, D activated from reserve

Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Steve McParland, F activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Payne, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Saar, F activated from reserve

Add Jimmy Mullin, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve

Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve

