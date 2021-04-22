Oilers Announce Tulsa Drillers Night at BOK Center

April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday a partnership with the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, for Tulsa Drillers Night at the BOK Center on Saturday, May 1.

The Oilers will don jerseys modeled after the Drillers' classic uniforms on Saturday, May 1 against the Utah Grizzlies. The Drillers have been a staple of the Tulsa community since their inception in 1977, winning four league titles, nine division titles, eight first-half titles and 10 second-half titles since then. This season the Drillers compete in the MiLB's new Central Double-A League, squaring off against teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

The Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off the season with its home opener on Tuesday, May 4 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field. Tickets for the opening homestand are available now at TulsaDrillers.com

Iconic mascot Hornsby will join Sledge in providing entertainment for the BOK Center crowd on May 1. The crossover jerseys will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge at the BOK Center. Fans that can't attend the game and would like to participate in the auction can file an absentee bid by calling the Oilers office at 918-632-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2021

Oilers Announce Tulsa Drillers Night at BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.