Rush Add Brandon Magee, Receive David Quenneville from Devils

April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced a pair of Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments today.

Earlier this week, the Rush signed forward Brandon Magee, and today received defenseman David Quenneville on an assignment from the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

Brandon Magee joins the Rush after playing overseas last year in China. The 5'8", 190-pound forward split time in 2019-20 between the KHL's Kunlun Red Star, notching a goal and assist in 18 games, and with KRS-BSU Beijing in the VHL, averaging nearly a point-per-game with 14 goals and 28 points in 33 contests. On both clubs, he was a teammate of current Rush Captain Mikael Tam.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Magee begins his third season of professional hockey. He last played professionally in North America during the 2015-16 season as a member of the Idaho Steelheads and South Carolina Stingrays, totaling 8 goals, 17 assists, and 25 points in 44 games. After his rookie season of professional hockey, he spent a year playing with the Lacombe Generals of the Chinook Hockey League, winning the prestigious Allan Cup, awarded to the senior amateur champions of Canada. Before turning professional, Magee played parts of six seasons in the WHL with the Chilliwack Bruins and Victoria Royals, totaling 264 points (113g-264ast) in 318 games. Prior to going back into the pro ranks last season, he spent two years in Canadian college hockey with the University of Alberta, averaging over a point-per-game with 52 points in 47 contests. With the Golden Bears, Magee helped the team to the 2018 USports University Cup National Championship.

David Quenneville comes to the Rush on an assignment from the NHL's New Jersey Devils. The 5'8", 190-pound blue-liner played with the Devils AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Devils, and recorded an assist in three games this season.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville continues his third season as a professional. In the 2019-20 season, he played 18 AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders, earning a goal and six points. He logged an additional pair of assists in 14 games at the ECHL level with the Worcester Railers before the Islanders traded him to the Devils organization. There, he completed the season in Binghamton, notching one final assist in 7 games. As a professional, Quenneville has played in 94 games between the ECHL and AHL with 6 goals, 25 assists, and 31 points to his credit. Before turning professional, he played parts of five seasons with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, compiling 214 points (69g-145ast) in 250 games. In his final junior season in 2017-18, Quenneville led all WHL defensemen with 26 goals and 80 points, earning WHL East First All-Star Team honors. The youngest brother of current Rush forward Peter Quenneville, he was drafted by the Islanders in the 2016 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#200).

The Rush continue their three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers this weekend. Puck drop for the final two games tomorrow, April 23rd, and Saturday, April 24th is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at the BOK Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.