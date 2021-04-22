ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 22, 2021:
Florida:
Add Kyle Hayton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kyle Hayton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Fort Wayne:
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F traded to Greenville
Greenville:
Delete Eric Williams, D traded to Indy
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add David Quenneville, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Tulsa:
Add Curtis Leonard, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
