ECHL Transactions - April 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 22, 2021:

Florida:

Add Kyle Hayton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kyle Hayton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Fort Wayne:

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F traded to Greenville

Greenville:

Delete Eric Williams, D traded to Indy

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add David Quenneville, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Tulsa:

Add Curtis Leonard, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

