Everblades Raise Money for Animal Refuge Center

ESTERO, Fla. - Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades hosted Nickelodeon Night in conjunction with the Animal Refuge Center (ARC). The PAW Patrol specialty jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in gross proceeds raised of $22,100.

"ARC is overwhelmed by the success of the online team jersey auction," said Betty Hughes, ARC Board Treasurer. "The proceeds will provide much needed funds for ARC to continue intaking abandoned pets and pulling special needs cases from area shelters that cannot accommodate. Congratulations to the Everblades organization for their successful 'think outside the box' online approach to this fabulous fundraiser!"

ARC's on-going mission is to provide community education as to the needs and care of animals, and public awareness regarding the importance of spaying and neutering their animal companions, with the ultimate result being the elimination of euthanasia.

"We are grateful to have been able to raise this much money to donate to ARC through our PAW Patrol jersey auction this past weekend," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "ARC continues to do incredible work for our local pets and families. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise this much money for the ARC."

The Everblades successfully auctioned 34 specialty jerseys to the public through a virtual auction with DASH Auction. The winner of each auction had the jersey autographed by the player.

"The Florida Everblades are fantastic fundraisers for their community," said Jonathan Hufnagel, Dash Auction Founder. "They're one of the strongest in the ECHL. Our team at DASH is proud to have helped raise funds in Estero and the Animal Refuge Center."

DASH Auction will serve as the primary site for three future auctions for the Everblades for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The ECHL will be hosting a jersey auction through Handbid for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Apr. 24. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on specialty jerseys for the following promotional nights:

Groot Specialty Jersey (Marvel Super Hero): Saturday, Apr. 24 (ECHL Auction)

Blackout Specialty Jersey: Saturday, May 8, net proceeds to benefit The Passion Foundation

Military Specialty Jersey: Saturday, May 22, net proceeds to benefit the National Coalition of Patriots

Pink in the Rink Specialty Jersey: Friday, June 4, net proceeds to benefit 4 Words Foundation

