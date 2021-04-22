Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita Thunder

April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Thunder face off again Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch Live

Listen Live

Team Records

KC: 21-21-6-2, 50 points

WIC: 31-15-4-1, 67 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 48 points (18g, 30a)

WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 57 points (19g, 38a)

Eick Climbing the Ranks

CJ Eick is closing in on 300 ECHL games. He played in his 296th ECHL game last Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies. Eick is currently 5th on the Mavericks' all-time games played list. He has played in 189 games for the Mavericks.

The Key Stretch

The Mavericks are approaching a hefty slate of home games on the schedule in the coming weeks. Nine of the 15 games next month will be played on home ice.

Four of a Kind

The Mavericks are 13-1-1 when scoring four or more goals this season.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

April 23 - Wonder Woman Night

April 24 - Harvester's Food Drive

May 6 - Thirsty Thursday

Mavericks VIP Club Memberships

No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!

Membership includes:

Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)

One-of-a-kind pullover

$50 in concessions

$100 in Team Store merchandise

Official credential

Zamboni ride during game

PLUS

Invitation to one virtual call with players and coaches

Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests

The last night practice is on May 4! Packages starting at $75. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.