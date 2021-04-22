Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita Thunder
April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Thunder face off again Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Team Records
KC: 21-21-6-2, 50 points
WIC: 31-15-4-1, 67 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 48 points (18g, 30a)
WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 57 points (19g, 38a)
Eick Climbing the Ranks
CJ Eick is closing in on 300 ECHL games. He played in his 296th ECHL game last Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies. Eick is currently 5th on the Mavericks' all-time games played list. He has played in 189 games for the Mavericks.
The Key Stretch
The Mavericks are approaching a hefty slate of home games on the schedule in the coming weeks. Nine of the 15 games next month will be played on home ice.
Four of a Kind
The Mavericks are 13-1-1 when scoring four or more goals this season.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
April 23 - Wonder Woman Night
April 24 - Harvester's Food Drive
May 6 - Thirsty Thursday
Mavericks VIP Club Memberships
No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!
Membership includes:
Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)
One-of-a-kind pullover
$50 in concessions
$100 in Team Store merchandise
Official credential
Zamboni ride during game
PLUS
Invitation to one virtual call with players and coaches
Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests
The last night practice is on May 4! Packages starting at $75. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!
