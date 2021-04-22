Indy Acquires Eric Williams from Greenville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have acquired defenseman Eric Williams from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.

Williams, 25, joins the Fuel after playing 20 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman has registered one goal, two assists and six penalty minutes during the 2020-21 campaign. Skating in 84 ECHL games over two seasons, the second-year pro has earned eight goals, 20 assists and 26 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Williams played four seasons at Northeastern University. The Newmarket, Ontario native appeared in 156 NCAA contests tallying 18 goals and 39 assists while helping the Huskies to the Hockey East Championship in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

