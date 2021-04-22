Rabbits Make Roster Moves at Trade Deadline

April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward Nolan LaPorte from the Fort Wayne Komets for cash. In an additional deal, the Swamp Rabbits have traded defenseman Eric Williams to the Indy Fuel for future considerations. Both moves were completed prior to today's 3 p.m. ECHL Trade Deadline.

LaPorte, 28, tallied an assist in seven games with Fort Wayne this season. Previously, the Chicago, Illinois native made ECHL stops in Quad City, Florida and Atlanta from 2016-19. In 146 career ECHL tilts, LaPorte totaled 94 points (37 goals, 57 assists).

Prior to turning pro, LaPorte played four seasons and served as captain at Western Michigan University from 2012-16 and won the 2012 Clark Cup Championship with Green Bay.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will kick off a three-game set versus the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, April 23. Puck drop on Friday night from the North Charleston Coliseum is slated for 7:05 p.m.

