Brad Drobot Retires, Named Interim Assistant Coach

April 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that Brad Drobot has retired as a player and been named the team's Interim Assistant Coach.

"We have relied on Brad a lot, and he has been awesome for us as a staff," said Nailers Interim Head Coach Derek Army. "He is a good fit for us, as he connects well with our players, and this is a great opportunity for him to begin his coaching career."

Drobot, 31, wraps up a seven-year playing career, which saw him play in the SPHL for four years, before getting his opportunity to play three seasons in the ECHL with the Nailers. As a player, Brad was known for his physicality, as he dropped the gloves on ten occasions during his time in Wheeling, including a pair of memorable bouts this season. Similar to Interim Head Coach Derek Army, he is also adored by the fan base, as his outgoing personality and community efforts are among the best in the organization.

"I am very thankful that the Wheeling Nailers have given me this opportunity," Drobot said. "I was preparing to make the jump into coaching at the end of the season, so to be able to start now is huge. I am looking forward to absorbing as much as I can from Derek, while assisting him as best as I can.

Derek Army and Brad Drobot will coach their first game together on Friday night, when the Nailers visit the Fort Wayne Komets at 8:00. Their home debut as a coaching staff will take place on Sunday at 4:10, also against Fort Wayne.

