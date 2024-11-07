Oil Kings Introduce Wiener Wednesday

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to introduce another experience to bring even more family fun and tremendous value to Rogers Place this season.

Wiener Wednesday will take place on all seven Wednesday games at home this season, including New Year's Day and the famous Hockey Hooky! Feed your entire family for a fraction of the cost of a regular dinner with $2 hot dogs around the arena!

That's right, just a toonie for a hot dog at Rogers Place! You can't beat the value or the fun for Oil Kings games this season. The biggest question is; how many hot dogs will you eat?

Note: Only 10 hot dogs may be purchase per transaction

2024/2025 Wednesday Home Games:

November 13, 2024 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

November 20, 2024 - vs. Victoria Royals

January 1, 2025 - vs. Calgary Hitmen - New Years Day - 2 p.m.

January 8, 2025 - vs. Saskatoon Blades

February 12, 2025 - vs. Regina Pats

March 5, 2025 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings

March 12, 2025 - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 11 a.m.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

Limited tickets remain for the BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR, 2024 Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, November 24! The puck drops at 4 p.m. that night against the Red Deer Rebels.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

